‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Go Crazy As Patrick Dempsey Gushes Over His On-Screen Ex-Wife Kate Walsh

Patrick Dempsey sparked an online frenzy among “Grey’s Anatomy” fans Monday after gushing over his former on-screen wife Kate Walsh.

The actor, previously known as McDreamy in the much-loved show, commented on a snap of Walsh promoting some car fresheners: “Looking radiant my lady.”

Walsh then replied, “@patrickdempsey kitty, I LAVA u.”

Dempsey played neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy”. He was killed off in 2015.

Walsh, on the other hand, played his wife Dr. Addison Montgomery.

As per usual, the “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion sparked quite the reaction online. See some of the comments below.

PATRICK DEMPSEY CALLING KATE WALSH "MY LADY" IS CURRENTLY THE PUREST AND CUTEST THING IN THIIS WORLD pic.twitter.com/50V3wZRfu3 — luiza shepherd (@greyspostit) February 4, 2020

patrick dempsey and kate walsh giving me reasons to live!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QfDbVLMxi2 — 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚 ꨄ (@inlovewithkatee) February 3, 2020

patrick dempsey and kate walsh have more chemistry in an instagram post than patrick and ellen had over a decade of work — kam 🦦 (@ineed2calmdown) February 3, 2020

imagine being kate walsh and being best friends with patrick dempsey like no big deal — alyssa (@dempseyswalsh) February 4, 2020