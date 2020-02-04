‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Go Crazy As Patrick Dempsey Gushes Over His On-Screen Ex-Wife Kate Walsh

By Becca Longmire.

Photo: Vivian Zink / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection
Patrick Dempsey sparked an online frenzy among “Grey’s Anatomy” fans Monday after gushing over his former on-screen wife Kate Walsh.

The actor, previously known as McDreamy in the much-loved show, commented on a snap of Walsh promoting some car fresheners: “Looking radiant my lady.”

Walsh then replied, “@patrickdempsey kitty, I LAVA u.”

Dempsey played neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy”. He was killed off in 2015.

Walsh, on the other hand, played his wife Dr. Addison Montgomery.

As per usual, the “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion sparked quite the reaction online. See some of the comments below.

