Science Declares Robert Pattinson The World’s Most Beautiful Man

Robert Pattinson is a scientifically certified hunk.

According to The Daily Mail, Dr. De Silva of the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery has declared the “High Life” star the most beautiful man in the world.

De Silva arrived at the conclusion by analyzing celebrities’ faces against the Golden Ratio of Beauty, which measures the symmetry of a person’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin and other features.

“Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection,” De Silva said of the actor, who received a score of 92.15 per cent. “These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

Coming in second was Henry Cavill with 91.64 per cent, and then Bradley Cooper at 91.08 per cent.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 most beautiful men were Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

Last year, Bella Hadid was declared the most beautiful woman in the world based on the same metrics.