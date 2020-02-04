Blake Lively Says She Works Out With Her Kids Every Morning: ‘I Use Them As Weights’

By ETOnline.com.

Blake Lively had a special way to fit workouts into her busy schedule!

In a video for Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old actress recounted the daily schedule she kept while making her latest flick, The Rhythm Section. During that eight-month period, Lively began her day at 5 a.m. with the help of her daughters, Inez, 3, and James, 5. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds welcomed a third daughter after filming for “The Rhythm Section” wrapped.

“I woke up at 5 a.m., but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls,” she said. “Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. ‘Cause I didn’t want to to wake up any earlier. I’m not Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I had to just get some sleep.”

“So I would actually wake up and work out with my girls,” Lively continued. “So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.”

