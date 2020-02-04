Jon Gosselin Opens Up About ‘Alienation’ His Son Suffers Due To Messy Custody Battle

Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin’s custody battles have taken a real toll on their children.

The father of eight children recently appeared on “First Class Fatherhood” and revealed how the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” stars children have been affected by their parents’ custody battles. He currently has sole custody of Hannah and Collin, two of the sextuplets.

“I’ve been going to court for 12 years, so it’s not an easy battle,” the reality TV star shared. “I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody.

“And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her,” he continued. “So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it’s a long battle… I just didn’t give up, I’m still not gonna give up. So, if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to live with dad, it’s up to them.”

The situation has been supremely complicated for all parties.

“We do have a guardian ad litem, so it’s like having a third parent,” he added. “If there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the guardian ad litem and she is a representative of the court and the judge.”

“So she can make a better decision if there’s a dispute between mom and dad,” he explained. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous, pretty much, because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings.”

Ultimately, Gosselin said it was the children who were suffering: “The problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation.”