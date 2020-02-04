Jo Frost Talks ‘Supernanny’ Season 8 And Recent Rift In The Royal Family: ‘I Have To Really Take My Hat Off To The Queen’

After a 15-year break, Jo Frost is back helping parents deal with badly behaved children on “Supernanny”.

RELATED: ‘Supernanny’ Jo Frost Returns 15 Years After Original Series Debuted

Not only is she an expert on parenting, she’s also a proud Brit, and while sitting down with ET Canada‘s Keshia Chante, Frost weighs in on the recent rift in the Royal Family.

“I have to really take my hat off to the Queen,” she says.

“The Queen got everyone together that was necessary to get together into a room to resolve, you know?” Frost adds. “It takes the people that it did to be in that room to resolve, right? Everybody to be a part of the solution and that’s what we’ve seen the Royal Family do so far.”

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Discussions With The Royals Were ‘Extremely Friendly And Constructive’

The 48-year-old is also transforming everyday families’ lives in the all-new season of “Supernanny”.

“I’d left, I’d gone off to do other shows, produce other shows, lectures, writing books. But to actually come back and do the ‘Supernanny’, I’m taking it all in,” she says on returning to the beloved show.

“Supernanny” ran on Channel 4 in the U.K. from 2004 to 2008, and on ABC in the U.S. from 2005 to 2010.

However, in 2020, it looks like families are facing a lot more challenges, especially in the digital age.

“I think parents have overused technology, to the point where it’s created issues that I’ve had to go in and help these families with,” Frost reveals.

“On the other hand, teenagers aren’t feeling so connected as well with their parents because we’re all swiping left and swiping up and looking down rather than looking up.

RELATED: ‘Supernanny’ Returns As A Lifetime Series — Watch The Explosive Trailer

Tune in to new episodes of “Supernanny” Wednesdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime Canada.