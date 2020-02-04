Maddie & Tae Announce Sophomore Album ‘The Way It Feels’, Reveal Complete Tracklist

Maddie & Tae fans won’t have to wait much longer for the their highly-anticipated sophomore album.

The country duo – Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye – announced their second full-length album The Way It Feels will be released April 10.

Universal Music Group

Featuring songs and stories from their two previous EPs Everywhere I’m Goin’ and One Heart To Another, the upcoming project also includes five brand new tracks all co-written by Maddie & Tae.

“It has been four years since we’ve released an album. For us, this is a lot more than just an album release,” shares Marlow in a statement. “This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better. We are so proud of this 15 song story. We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect.”

“The Way it Feels is finally here!” adds Dye. “These songs will always represent something so beautiful and spiritual to us. And hopefully, it will represent something similar to people who listen.”

See the full tracklist below:

1. “Everywhere I’m Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

2. “Bathroom Floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)

3. “My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

4. “Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

5. “Drunk Or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)

6. “One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

7. “Trying On Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)

8. “Write A Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)

9. “Water In His Wine Glass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)

10. “Ain’t There Yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)

11. “Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)

12. “Friends Don’t” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

13. “Die From A Broken Heart” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

14. “I Don’t Need To Know” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)

15. “New Dog Old Tricks” (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)

Along with the upcoming release of the album, Maddie & Tae will hit the road to support Lady Antebellum’s “Ocean Tour” following their own “Tourist In This Town” headlining tour.