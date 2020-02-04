Jim Carrey Brings Wild Energy To ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Nobody brings the manic comedic energy quite like Jim Carrey.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” star was on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning for an interview with co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Right off the top, Carrey brought a surprising amount of energy, using his leg as a guitar and then getting down in a football stance, ready to go.

He then talked about playing the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video game with his 9-year-old grandson, but his microphone needed some adjusting.

Instead of letting a crew member fix the issue, Carrey got up close to Strahan and spoke into the anchor’s lapel to get the sound right.

Pointing out that in the film, the actor plays the villain bent on world domination, Strahan asked whether Carrey has any plans to take over the world himself.

“Are you saying I haven’t?” Carrey laughed. “How do you know, I’m omnipresent. I’m all that is or ever was.”