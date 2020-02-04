Madonna Warns Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan: ‘Don’t Run Off To Canada, It’s Boring’

Madonna does not seem to think Canada has enough heat.

The songstress warned Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan after the Duke and Duchess announced thier move to Canada. Madame X insisted they would be better off in New York.

“Don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” Madonna asserted in a video published to her Instagram “I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West? It’s two-bedrooms. It has the best view of Manhattan.”

“Incredible balcony,” she continued. “No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

You heard it here, folks, Madonna thinks Canada is boring.