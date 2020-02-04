‘First Wives Club’, ‘Gone Girl’ Top Anti-Valentine’s Day Movie Picks

While there are plenty of romantic movies to watch while cuddled up with your sweetheart on Feb. 14, there are also a few choice picks for those not into romance.

Redbox has released the results of its recent survey of 550 of its customers on the top 5 anti-Valentine’s Day picks, for those who’d rather tell cupid to take a hike.

Coming in at the top spot is the 1996 comedy “First Wives Club”. Starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton as a trio of divorced wives who seek revenge on the husbands that left them for younger women, one of the movie’s most memorable moments comes from the ladies belting out a triumphant version of the 1963 hit “You Don’t Own Me”.

RELATED: Star-Inspired Looks To Fall For This Valentine’s Day 2020

While “First Wives Club” shows the lighter side of revenge, “Gone Girl” gets into some very dark territory.

Coming in at number two on the list, David Fincher’s mystery-thriller definitely fits the anti-Valentine’s Day bill as Ben Affleck’s charmed existence is turned upside-down when he becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Rosamund Pike earned an Oscar nomination for her turn as a wife with deep secrets and complicated plans.

Also on the list is the comedy “The Break-Up” with Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn playing a couple whose split gets nasty in an effort to keep one another from winning their luxurious condo in their separation, and another classic, “Thelma & Louise” winds up in fourth.

The 1991 Ridley Scott movie about two best friends on the run from police is the perfect pick for a Galentine’s Day screening with your bestie.

RELATED: 10 Movies You Need To Watch Before The Oscars

Coming in fifth place is the ultimate one-night stand gone wrong thriller, “Fatal Attraction”.

Michael Douglas stars as a married man whose fling with an obsessive Glenn Close comes back to haunt him when she begins to stalk him and his family. The over-the-top 1987 movie is not for the faint of heart or those who have a soft spot for bunnies.