Rosie Perez On Testifying Against Weinstein At Trial: ‘When A Friend Needs You, You Hope Someone Is There’

Rosie Perez will always stand by her friends.

On Tuesday, the “Birds of Prey” star appeared on “The View” and talked about testifying for Annabella Sciorra in the trial against Harvey Weinstein on Jan. 24, People reported.

“Legally I’m not at liberty to talk about an ongoing case. What I can say is that when a friend needs you, you hope someone is there,” Perez said, tearing up.

During the trial, the 55-year-old testified that Sciorra had told her Weinstein raped her contemporaneously in the early ’90s. Weinstein has denied the charges.

Sciorra alleged that Weinstein forced his way into her apartment before sexual assaulting her.

“As I was trying to get him off of me — I was punching him, I was kicking him — and he took my hands and put them over my head, he put my hands over my head to hold them back and he got on top of me and he raped me,” she said in court. “He put his penis inside my vagina. He had intercourse while I was trying to fight but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.”