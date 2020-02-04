Alex Rodriguez Does The TikTok ‘Renegade’ Challenge With His Daughter Tashi

Alex Rodriguez is taking over the Internet on social media one app at a time.

On Tuesday, the former baseball player shared a post on his Instagram account of a TikTok video he made with his daughter Natasha.

In the short clip, R-Rod and Tashi participate in the viral “Renegade” Challenge, in which users film themselves doing a choreographed dance to the song “Lottery (Renegade)” by rapper K Camp.

A number of other celebs have recorded their own “Renegade” Challenge videos, including Lizzo, Kourtney Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown.