Kelly Clarkson Covers Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

This is one “Kellyoke” cover where you won’t want to miss a thing.

Kelly Clarkson continued to absolutely smash the covers performed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. On a recent episode of her daytime talk show, Clarkson covered Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”.

Clarkson really let her inner rockstar shine with the Aerosmith cover. The live studio audience was completely entranced, thumping along with Clarkson from start-to-finish.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from the likes of Lady GagaDNCEMiley CyrusMaroon 5 and more.

