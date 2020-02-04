KJ Apa Sends ‘Riverdale’ Fans Into A Frenzy With Instagram Pic Of Him Kissing Model Clara Berry In Paris

It looks like KJ Apa’s new relationship is Instagram official.

The “Riverdale” actor, 22, shocked fans with a PDA-packed trip to Paris with a new flame, model Clara Berry, and he’s posted the pics to prove it.

Apa has been liking Berry’s social posts and vice versa since December 2019, but his post is the first post marking their debut as a couple.

Berry’s face was covered up in the shot, but “Riverdale” fans were quick to point out that the mystery woman was the French beauty.

Apa captioned the pic with “Coup de foudre,” a French phrase used to describe “a sudden unforeseen event, in particular, an instance of love at first sight.”

This post comes after rumours that Apa was dating his “Dog’s Purpose” costar, Britt Robertson. The pair were reportedly seen kissing each other at a Comic-Con party back in July, but nothing was ever confirmed.