Adam Lambert Drops Funky New Single ‘Roses’, Announces New Album

Adam Lambert is taking a break from his role as Queen’s frontman to deliver fans some new solo music.

On Tuesday, the one-time “American Idol” contender announced he’s got a new album on the way, Velvet.

In advance of the upcoming album, Lambert unveiled the LP’s new single, an ultra-funky track titled “Roses”, featuring Nile Rodgers of Chic fame, who was featured a few years back on the Daft Punk hit “Get Lucky”.

RELATED: Queen, Adam Lambert & Alice Cooper To Take The Stage At Fire Fight Australia Benefit Gig

Velvet is Lambert’s fourth studio album, his first since 2015’s The Original High.

In conjunction with the release of “Roses”, Lambert took to Instagram to share the Velvet track list. “Thirteen slinky numbers to catch a vibe to,” he wrote in the caption.

Look for Adam Lambert’s Velvet to drop on March 20.