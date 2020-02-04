Billy Porter Shreds Trump With LGBTQ State Of The Union: ‘Our Union Is Far From Broken’

President Donald Trump will be giving his 2020 State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, and ahead of that speech the LGBTQ-themed Logo channel has unveiled its own State of the Union.

Billy Porter, who delivered last year’s inaugural SOTU speech, is back for a second time, and he’s taking aim at the recently impeached president.

“Last year, I told you that the state of our union is strong,” he says Porter. “While it certainly has been battered, our union is far from broken. Now, in 2020, our responsibility as citizens has been more evident.”

Porter’s goal is to urge Americans to use their votes in the upcoming presidential election to end “one of the biggest crises of my lifetime” — Trump’s presidency.

“Donald J. Trump has painted himself as a friend of the LGBTQ community, while revealing his true colours at every malicious turn,” Porter says, pointing to an increase in hate crimes against the transgender community. “This heinous violence against trans people, which disproportionately affects trans women of colour is nothing short of an epidemic,” the “Pose” star continues. “We must confront it as a community and as a country, and we must elect officials who recognize it for the crisis that it is.”

Porter then runs through the Trump administration’s inaction on gun violence and climate change, its draconian immigration policies and Republican-led attacks on women’s reproductive rights. “The fate of the entire country is in the balance,” Porter adds. “I know it sounds dramatic, but if now is not the time for drama, child, when is?”

On the flip side, Porter also applauds the film and television community for increasing diversity and positive portrayals of LGBTQ people. “We are witnessing true progress,” he says. “Even in the darkest moments, humanity will find the light and shine bright. The category is living our best lives, on and off screen.”

He concludes: “Remember that we have far more that connects us than sets us apart,” he says. “So, love one another, take care of one another, and let’s secure the future for those who will inherit it. In the words of the great James Baldwin, ‘Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.'”