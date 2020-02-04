Katy Perry Hangs Out With Prince Charles, Named Ambassador To British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund For India

Katy Perry is brushing shoulders with royalty.

Perry caught up with Prince Charles at a royal dinner in London on Monday. The Prince of Wales announced at the event that Perry has been appointed as an ambassador to the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla. Photo: Getty

“The Trust was founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hardship faced by families in South Asia,” Clarence House announced on Tuesday.

The “Dark Horse” singer wore a plunging royal blue gown with a sparkling diamante studded overlay. Perry tied the look together with black velvet shoes, glittering earrings and a silver box clutch. Do not forget about the smokey shadow, fluttery lashes and berry gloss.

The Prince of Wales announces that @katyperry will be an Ambassador for the @britishasiantst’s Children’s Protection Fund for India. The Trust was founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hardship faced by families in South Asia. https://t.co/EAnwJiV0X9 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) February 4, 2020

“Anti-trafficking will be the main focus of the night as the Trust will announce its intention… to develop the largest anti-trafficking Fund ever seen in South Asia,” Clarence House said in a statement. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation is “committing to match fund everything raised up to £25 million.”

Photo: Getty

The event was attended by senior Cabinet ministers, global business leaders and celebrities including Canada’s own Russell Peters.