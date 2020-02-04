Showtime Cancels ‘Ray Donovan’ After 7 Seasons

“Ray Donovan” won’t be returning for an expected eighth season, with news emerging Tuesday that Showtime has opted to cancel the Liev Schreiber-starring series.

The dark drama, about a conflicted “fixer” who does whatever it takes to eradicate problems for wealthy clients, was expected to return for an eighth and final season, but it’s been confirmed that the recent season finale was actually the last-ever episode.

“After seven incredible seasons, ‘Ray Donovan’ has concluded its run on Showtime,” the network said in a statement, as reported by Deadline. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine appeared at the Television Critics Association press tour in January, where he admitted the show was “nearing the end of its run,” saying at the time that the network would be making a decision about the show’s future “in the next few weeks.”

“We always talked about seven or eight seasons,” Levine told Deadline in January. “Nothing has been decided yet but it’s fair to say it is nearing the end.”

Schreiber hinted that the show may have been on shaky ground in an Instagram post he issued on Jan. 21, shortly after the season seven finale aired.

At the time, he admitted an eighth season was “in the network’s hands,” and encouraged fans of the show to tell Showtime if they want to see an eighth season. “Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it,” he wrote.