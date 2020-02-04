Courteney Cox Plays Alicia Keys’ Song That Her Boyfriend Co-Wrote On The Piano

Dating a rock star appears to have been rubbing off on Courteney Cox!

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video showing her playing Alicia Keys’ new song, “Underdog,” on the piano.

The track was co-written and co-produced by Cox’s boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, and she had just been taught how to play it by a pal.

“My friend just taught me my favourite new song #underdog by @aliciakeys co-written and co-produced by my ♥️Johnny!” she captioned the video.

The clip shows the “Friends” star firmly focused and bopping along while playing the track, as a friend strums a guitar beside her.

Toward the end, she smiles in satisfaction, with one of her famous friends commenting on the facial expressions.

“I love watching your face!!!” commented “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jessica Capshaw.

Days earlier, Cox busted some other musical moves in a throwback to her first TikTok dance, with her teen daughter, Coco.

“Today marks my 1 year instagram anniversary. It’s had its highs and lows but…I tried harder at tennis, boxing, piano, and being a man. Oh, and I did my first TikTok dance,” she wrote. “So thank you to all of my followers and to @theellenshow for getting me started down this wormhole of sleepless nights spent editing my stupid videos ♥️♥️♥️.”

See more on Cox below.

More From ET:

Courteney Cox Shares Epic Throwback Pic of ‘Friends’ Cast Having a ‘Last Supper’ Before Taping Finale

Courteney Cox Shares Rare Selfie With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid to Celebrate His Birthday

Courteney Cox Says Relationship With Musician Johnny McDaid Is Stronger After Ending Engagement