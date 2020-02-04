Jared Leto has been hanging out with some celebrity pals — and a game of Twister may or may have been involved.

On Tuesday, the “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner took to Twitter to share a photo of himself, decked out in an orange toque, hanging with a group of friends — two of whom happen to be fellow actors Liam Hemsworth and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Right after this we played Twister,” Leto joked in the caption.

Needless to say, Leto’s Twitter pic led to some fan excitement, judging by tweets such as these:

Legends in one picture! 😭😍😍 — Louana (@roselouana) February 4, 2020

@newtonn17 this picture has made me very thirsty — Natalie Dellow (@nataliedellow) February 4, 2020

Omfg too many hot people on one photo 💕🌟🥰 — Sticky Iguana (@StickVid) February 4, 2020