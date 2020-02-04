John Legend Recreates Mariah Carey’s Viral Holiday Video With A Valentine’s Day Twist

By Brent Furdyk.

John Legend/Instagram
Can you feel the love tonight? John Legend sure can, and he’s spoofing Mariah Carey while he feels it.

The “All of Me” singer took to Instagram to share a shot-for-shot parody of Mariah Carey’s viral video, in which she falls asleep on Oct. 31 and is awakened at midnight on Nov. 1 to a phone call from Santa, with Carey revealed to have magically changed into flannel Christmas jammies while she slept.

In Legend’s version, he hits the hay on Jan. 31 — and is awakened at midnight on Feb. 1 by a Valentine’s Day-themed call from Cupid, his bed festooned with red rose petals.

Instead of Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” playing in the background, Legend’s version features his new single, “Conversations in the Dark”.

In the caption, Legend wrote, “Am I doing this right, Queen @mariahcarey?”

Among the followers to reply was actress Kerry Washington, who asked, “When does the ‘A Legendary Valentine’s Day’ album come out?”

Am I doing this right, Queen @mariahcarey?

To compare and contrast, check out Carey’s 2019 original, which has racked up an impressive 18.9 million views.

 

