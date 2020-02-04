John Legend Recreates Mariah Carey’s Viral Holiday Video With A Valentine’s Day Twist

Can you feel the love tonight? John Legend sure can, and he’s spoofing Mariah Carey while he feels it.

The “All of Me” singer took to Instagram to share a shot-for-shot parody of Mariah Carey’s viral video, in which she falls asleep on Oct. 31 and is awakened at midnight on Nov. 1 to a phone call from Santa, with Carey revealed to have magically changed into flannel Christmas jammies while she slept.

In Legend’s version, he hits the hay on Jan. 31 — and is awakened at midnight on Feb. 1 by a Valentine’s Day-themed call from Cupid, his bed festooned with red rose petals.

Instead of Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” playing in the background, Legend’s version features his new single, “Conversations in the Dark”.

In the caption, Legend wrote, “Am I doing this right, Queen @mariahcarey?”

Among the followers to reply was actress Kerry Washington, who asked, “When does the ‘A Legendary Valentine’s Day’ album come out?”

To compare and contrast, check out Carey’s 2019 original, which has racked up an impressive 18.9 million views.