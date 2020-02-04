Jay-Z Says Beyonce Sitting Through National Anthem At Super Bowl ‘Actually Wasn’t’ A Protest

When footage emerged from the Super Bowl of Jay-Z, Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy seated while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem ahead of the game, eyebrows were raised.

After TMZ obtained the video (below), some wondered if not standing was perhaps some type of protest, the Jay and Queen Bey version of Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee.

Jay-Z cleared things up on Tuesday, however, claiming that their failure to stand during the anthem was inadvertent.

As TMZ subsequently reported, the rapper/music mogul was at NYC’s Columbia University on Tuesday, where a professor asked him if remaining seated was meant to “convey a signal.”

He replied, “It actually wasn’t. Sorry.”

According to Jay, both he and Beyonce were hyper-focused on Lovato’s performance, given that she’s “performed at the Super Bowl before, and I haven’t,” adding, “We immediately jumped into artist mode.”

He and his wife, he explained, were closely examining the performance from the technical aspects. “I’m really just looking at the show. The mics start, was it too low to start?” he said.

In addition, he also insisted there was no need for any “silent protest” because the 2020 Super Bowl, thanks to his partnership with the NFL, was already “making the biggest loudest protest of all” through the diversity of this year’s performers.