‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Addresses Victoria Fuller’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Modelling Scandal

Peter Weber is speaking out about “Bachelor” contestant Veronica Fuller’s controversy over a “White Lives Matter” advertising campaign she modelled in.

While Fuller insisted the “white lives” in question are marlin, with the campaign meant to promote marine conservation efforts aimed at protecting fish, the controversy is unabated.

The scandal began when Weber selected Fuller to appear with him in a photo shoot for the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine However, that blew up when Cosmo Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels published a letter explaining why the magazine would no longer be running its “Bachelor” cover.

In her letter, Pels writes of her dismay to learn that Fuller had appeared in an ad campaign “wearing White Lives Matter attire,” adding that while it had been reported that “what she modeled for was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used ‘white lives matter’ and ‘blue lives matter’ messaging on its promotional shirts and hats,” she still found “both phrases and the belief systems they represent… rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

Weber gave an interview to the “Build” series on Tuesday, where he was asked about the controversy, and pled ignorance.

“Just being completely honest, I can’t really speak too much on it, because I don’t really know many facts about the whole situation,” he said.

“All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience. I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s, you know, a good person and she’s got a lot of endearing qualities,” he added.