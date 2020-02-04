Dr. Pimple Popper Shuts Down YouTuber’s Bogus Claims That Essential Oils Can ‘Kill’ Viruses

Star of TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper”, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee knows her stuff, and proved it once again when she took to social media to shut down a YouTube beauty guru’s dubious claims that burning essential oils will protect from viruses such as the deadly Coronavirus.

YouTuber Michelle Phan, whose YouTube channel boasts 8.9 million subscribers, shared a post on Instagram story that included a photo of an essential-oil diffuser along with the caption, “If you are burning antiviral essential oils around you this will kill off the virus before it enters your system.”

On Sunday, Dr. Lee tweeted a screenshot of Phan’s Instagram Story and shattered her claims.

“Sorry,” she wrote, “antiviral essential oils DON’T EXIST.”

Chastened, Phan responded by saying she was just passing on info she was given, insisting her “intention wasn’t to mislead.”

She also offered her thanks “for enlightening me,” promising to “be more conscientious next time.”