Chris Pratt Introduces New Production Company With A Musical Nostalgia Tour Of His Office

Chris Pratt has launched a new production company, and he took fans on a guided tour that featured an unexpected musical component.

In a video he shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor takes a walkabout through the offices of his new company, which also wound up being a musical walk down memory lane.

As he strolls through the office, he showcases posters for some of his most well-known projects, and then hums the theme songs for those projects.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Enlists His Pigs To Help Him Wish Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger A Happy Birthday

Among them: the teen drama “Everwood”, where he got his start, then on to “Parks and Recreation” before heading to “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “The LEGO Movie” and “Jurassic Park”.

“A musical sneak peak [sic] at the walls inside my office. So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “I’ve started a company. Indivisible Productions.”

He added: “One nation. Under God. Indivisible… Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you’re welcome, but it’s whatever.”