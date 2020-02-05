Margot Robbie Says She’s ‘Hung Up’ Her Tattoo Gun After Leaving Maid Of Honour ‘Raw And Scabby’ Ahead Of Friend’s Wedding

Margot Robbie has hung up her tattoo gun after one unfortunate incident at a friend’s wedding.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her latest movie “Birds of Prey”, appeared on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, where she told Jimmy Fallon how her and her friends had decided to get matching tattoos at the bachelorette party.

Robbie explained, “I’m tattooing my friend on her back… And then when I showed her afterwards, she was like ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I was getting.’

“And I was like, ‘Oh, god.’ I was like, ‘What did you think you were getting?’ She was like, ‘It doesn’t matter, like, I like it either way.'”

Robbie, who admitted she wasn’t trained and had got the gun on eBay, continued, “And I was lucky she was cool about it, but do you know who was not cool about it? Her mom, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle, as one of the maids of honour in a backless dress, and this like, red, raw, scabbing tattoo.

“And her mom was filthy with me… She was so angry, and I thought, I really shouldn’t do this any more. I’ve hung up the gun.”

The “Bombshell” star inked the cast and crew of “Suicide Squad”, as well as director David Ayer, with matching “SKWAD” tattoos.

Robbie also played a game of “Know It All” with Fallon, with the pair attempting to name the most things in different categories before time ran out.