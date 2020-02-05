Gwyneth Paltrow Fires Back At Any Goop Backlash: ‘It’s All Clickbait And Bulls**t’

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t have time for any Goop haters.

Paltrow was asked about “Goop’s role in disseminating questionable health advice in the era of fake news” in an interview with Mashable.

She insisted, “We think that that’s all clickbait and bulls**t. People are able to criticize us now in opportunistic ways.”

RELATED: Dr. Jennifer Gunter Cautions Viewers Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’: ‘They…Distribute Some Dangerous Advice’

Paltrow said how “it’s a cheap and easy way to try and drive traffic to these [news] sites.”

The beauty guru also said Goop doesn’t “dole out any advice,” despite Mashable pointing out that a Google search suggested otherwise.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Explains How Her Sold-Out ‘Vagina’ Candle Came To Be

Paltrow said, “I think there’s a lot happening in the media right now in terms of trying to say we give health advice.

“Or, they use the word pseudo-scientific, which drives me crazy because pseudo-science is saying: ‘This pillow will fix your back pain.’ And we don’t do that. If we’re interested in something, we’ll get an expert opinion and do a Q&A.”