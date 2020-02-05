Julie Bowen Isn’t Looking Forward To The ‘Crying Fest’ When ‘Modern Family’ Wraps Its Final Season

“Modern Family” is coming to an end and Julie Bowen is already getting emotional.

On Wednesday, the actress is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about the 11th and final season of the beloved sitcom.

But Bowen reveals to DeGeneres that when the show wraps shooting, she doesn’t intend to stick around for the “crying fest” that will take place involving the cast and crew.

Also in the interview, the actress talks about taking her kids on safari in Africa and describes how hard it was to resist the urge to reach out and touch the animals.

Later on the show, Bowen joins DeGeneres for a game of “What Does Julie Bowen Know…en?” in which she has to talk about the history of Valentine’s Day, the mating rituals of lizards, and other topics.

DeGeneres and tWitch then have to guess whether she is telling the truth.