Nick Jonas Talks #SpinachGate, Kevin Admits To Checking Joe’s Teeth But Not Nick’s Before Grammys Performance

Nick Jonas spoke about #SpinachGate once again during a Capital FM interview Wednesday.

Nick took the stage at this year’s Grammys with his brothers and fans noticed the spinach stuck in his teeth.

As he was asked whether he thought his brothers should have told him, Nick insisted: “It’s not really [Joe and Kevin’s] responsibility.”

He then added, “You know what I’m like baffled by is that I had only eaten one thing hours before the performance.”

Kevin then confessed that he and Joe had actually done a teeth check before the performance, as Nick fired back: “Enough about you not checking my teeth…

“You can be having the best year of your career, at the top of your game, performing at the Grammys as a nominee, and still have spinach in your teeth.”

The band also spoke about hitting the road on their “Happiness Begins” tour and revealed what it was like performing at the Grammys on the day of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.