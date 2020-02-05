Bebe Rexha Calls Out The Lack Of Women At The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100

Bebe Rexha wants to see more females among music’s hitmakers.
On Tuesday, Billboard shared a list of the artists with the most Hot 100 song entries so far in 2020, with Eminem at 12, Da Babby and Mac Miller at 10 and more.
But Rexha noticed an alarming trend. Namely, that almost all the artists on the list were men.
One fan pointed out that Camila Cabello did make the list, to which Rexha responded:
She also responded to people placing the blame on female artists for their lack of representation on the list.