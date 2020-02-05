Bebe Rexha Calls Out The Lack Of Women At The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100

Bebe Rexha wants to see more females among music’s hitmakers.

On Tuesday, Billboard shared a list of the artists with the most Hot 100 song entries so far in 2020, with Eminem at 12, Da Babby and Mac Miller at 10 and more.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Has Advice For Instagram Troll Who Told Her To Lose Weight

But Rexha noticed an alarming trend. Namely, that almost all the artists on the list were men.

Man man man man man woman man man man man man https://t.co/z9b86LGndR — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 5, 2020

One fan pointed out that Camila Cabello did make the list, to which Rexha responded:

Thank god for Camilla. I’m like yes a female https://t.co/lIRrQBwp6q — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 5, 2020

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Shares Empowering ‘You Can’t Stop The Girl’ Music Video

She also responded to people placing the blame on female artists for their lack of representation on the list.

Don’t come to me saying women should make better music. They need to get fair playlist on streaming and radio. You have Ariana, Halsey, Dua, Demi so many more incredible females. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 5, 2020

Rosalia, Taylor, Camilla, cardi….. on and on and on — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 5, 2020