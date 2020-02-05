Hugh Jackman Mocks His And Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Truce-Aversary’ With Spoof Aviation Gin Ad

Hugh Jackman is celebrating a year since his famous “truce” with Ryan Reynolds by sharing another hilarious video.

The actors, who have been “feuding” for years, agreed to create ads for one another’s companies, Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee brand and Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, last February.

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan, with Jackman struggling to find nice things to say.

Jackman then says in the new clip, “The gin’s OK… It’s gotta be 30 seconds, right? I’m not doing it 45.”

The “Greatest Showman” star goes on, “Ryan didn’t have any of this lighting, right? In his thing? I want to make sure we look the same age and stuff.”

Reynolds has yet to respond but we’re sure he’ll have quite the comeback when he does. See their previous ads in the clip below.