Jameela Jamil Clears Up False Reports About Voguing Competition Series After Backlash

The latest backlash against Jameela Jamil may have been a little hasty.
On Tuesday, Deadline reported the “Good Place” star was set to star as judge and MC for the new reality voguing competition series “Legendary”, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, and Leiomy Maldonado.
That team would also be backed up by “a weekly rotating guest judge with commentary by Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ.”
Jamil came in for criticism, though, from the queer community for agreeing to host the show, including from actress Trace Lysette, who revealed that she had tried out for the role of MC.
But as it turns out, Deadline‘s report wasn’t quite accurate. Jamil cleared up the confusion on Twitter, explaining that while she will indeed be a judge on the show, it is actually Dashaun Wesley who will serve as MC.
Jamil also teased all the wild fun the show will feature when it premieres this spring.