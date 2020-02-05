Jameela Jamil Clears Up False Reports About Voguing Competition Series After Backlash

The latest backlash against Jameela Jamil may have been a little hasty.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported the “Good Place” star was set to star as judge and MC for the new reality voguing competition series “Legendary”, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, and Leiomy Maldonado.

That team would also be backed up by “a weekly rotating guest judge with commentary by Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ.”

Jamil came in for criticism, though, from the queer community for agreeing to host the show, including from actress Trace Lysette, who revealed that she had tried out for the role of MC.

Lol.. I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02 — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2020

Look I get that we're all out here just trying to get a paycheck, but @jameelajamil how are you gonna work tirelessly on behalf of underrepresented people and then turn around and accept a job on a panel that should be populated with queer and trans people? https://t.co/iiCriF5YBt — adam ellis (@moby_dickhead) February 4, 2020

This seems sort of ironic in that @jameelajamil is apparently taking the place of an already underprivileged group in Hollywood… hopefully I’m misunderstanding? — Business Adult (@CEOofAOL) February 4, 2020

But as it turns out, Deadline‘s report wasn’t quite accurate. Jamil cleared up the confusion on Twitter, explaining that while she will indeed be a judge on the show, it is actually Dashaun Wesley who will serve as MC.

Reading an inaccurate press release about our new show yesterday was upsetting, and it triggered a lot of incorrect news articles about it. To be very clear, it’s @DashaunWesley who has worked on this show for 2 years is (and always has been) the MC of #Legendary. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/agcQhZbgS4 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

Jamil also teased all the wild fun the show will feature when it premieres this spring.