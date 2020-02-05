‘Spiral’ Trailer Stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson In Terrifying New Chapter Of ‘Saw’ Franchise

A criminal mastermind is targeting police officers in “Spiral”, the terrifying new chapter in the “Saw” horror franchise, with Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, and Max Minghella.

In this new take on the original “Saw” story, police detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) investigate grisly murders eerily reminiscent of past crimes. Under the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), Zeke unwittingly finds himself at the centre of a sick game orchestrated by a murderous mastermind.

The first look at the horror film throws it back to the original 2004 “Saw” film by showing Rock’s character Zeke holding up a hacksaw while chained to a pipe. There’s also a glimpse of everyone’s favourite “Saw” torture device — the bear trap helmet.

Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of “Saw II”, “Saw III” and “Saw IV”, is behind the camera for “Spiral” with original “Saw” producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

“Spiral”, which was filmed in Toronto, opens in theatres on May 15.