Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Loving Life In Canada After Stepping Down From The Royal Family: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving their new life in Canada, a friend has said.

The pair hit headlines around the world last month after announcing they’d be stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

A friend told People, “This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done.

“A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.”

“They both love to be outside and have been loving it there,” the friend added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying going for walks in the woods near their Vancouver Island home with nine-month-old Archie and their dogs.

An insider shared, “They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

Despite Harry reportedly not being too bothered about losing his HRH title, he was upset to forgo his role as youth ambassador to the Commonwealth.

Harry was also stripped of his honorary military appointments.

“The military was a part of his upbringing and his life. He brought a lot to those guys and understood things. It is sad,” a Palace insider said.