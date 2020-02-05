Larry King Won’t Retire Despite Near-Fatal Stroke: ‘I’d Like To Die At Work’

Larry King will be working until his last breath.

The legendary television personality told People about life after his near-fatal stroke. King, 86, suffered the stroke weeks after heart surgery to place a stent.

“I was driving to the doctor’s office and I don’t remember anything after that,” King reflected. “I woke up in intensive care and I had tubes in me. They told my family I was going to die.”

“When I came out of [the stroke] and learned what had happened, I had an instant thought and I said to my son, [Chance, 20], ‘I want to die,’” King said. “But that was a passing thing. I never had that thought again, or before. And Chance kept me going. He said, ‘You can’t go, you’re not going to go,’ and so I came home.”

The stroke has helped King come to terms with his own mortality but it has not stifled his work ethic.

“I have less of a fear of dying now,” the father of five explained. “I’m 86 and it is what it is. I just want to keep working until the end. I’d like to die at work — I’ll retire right there!”

“I’m very proud of what I do,” he concluded. “And I’m a good father — nothing beats parenthood. There’s an element of pinching myself every day. Look at what I’ve come through. All in all, if you look at it, I’ve had a blessed life.”