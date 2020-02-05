Janelle Monae Got Mercury Poisoning From Eating Too Much Fish

Always be careful when starting a new diet.

In a new interview with The Cut, Janelle Monae revealed that they are trying to have a child but suffered a bout of mercury poisoning in an attempt to improve her health.

Apparently, Monae got the poisoning thanks to adopting a pescatarian diet, in which someone stops eating meat save for fish.

“I started feeling my mortality,” Monae said.

The singer and actor also talked about their new role in the film “Antebellum” and described how their acting parts tend to follow them home from work.

“I want that spirit to always stay on-camera so I don’t break. I don’t talk on the phone a lot,” Monae said. “I don’t want that to take me out of my space.”