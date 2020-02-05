Sophia Bush Dishes On Home Renovation: ‘Everyone Who’ Visits Says ‘They’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’

Sophia Bush is thrilled with the results of her mid-century home renovation.

Bush, 37, shared her new space with Elle Decor. The “Acts of Violence” actor has been hard at work crafting her dream home and the result speaks for itself.

Photo: Elle/Trevor Tondro

“Restoring this house and bringing it back to its mid-century splendour has been such a joy,” Bush says. “Everyone who’s come to visit says they’ve never seen anything like it. And being here makes me feel incredibly grounded and creative, so it’s working.”

One such visitor is comedian Chelsea Handler.

Photo: Elle/Trevor Tondro

“What I love most about Sophia’s home is that it is a reflection of her vibe,” Handler says.

You can catch Bush in the upcoming films “False Positive” and “Hard Luck Love”, plus the new TV series “Love, Simon”.

Photo: Elle/Trevor Tondro