Hayley Williams Belts Out Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ In Stunning Performance

Hayley Williams performed a stunning cover of Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Tuesday.

Williams also belted out her own track “Simmer” on the show.

RELATED: Hayley Williams Of Paramore Releases ‘Simmer’ From Debut Solo Album

This @DUALIPA cover though 😍@yelyahwilliams covered 'Don't Start Now' in the Live Lounge and it was stunning. ❤️ Listen back to her full performance on @bbcsound 👉 https://t.co/eISoVIalky ✨ pic.twitter.com/kpoap4A7p3 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 4, 2020

The Paramore star is set to release her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, on May 8.

RELATED: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases Solo Music In 2020

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said in a press release. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals for Armor.”

“I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records,” she assured. “This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.”