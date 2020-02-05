Hayley Williams Belts Out Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ In Stunning Performance

Hayley Williams performed a stunning cover of Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Tuesday.
Williams also belted out her own track “Simmer” on the show.
The Paramore star is set to release her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, on May 8.
“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said in a press release. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals for Armor.”
“I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records,” she assured. “This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.”