Sam Hunt Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Southside’, Reveals 2020 Tour Dates

The wait for Sam Hunt’s highly anticipated new album is almost over.

Nearly six years since the “House Party” singer quickly rose to fame with his debut album Montevello, Hunt announced his sophomore album Southside will hit shelves and streaming services April 3.

universal music group

The new project will feature Hunt’s current Top 5 single “Kinfolks”, along with his new ballad “Sinning With You”.

Written by Hunt’s longtime collaborators Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, and Josh Osborne, “Kinfolks” is an ode to Hunt’s hometown and old friends, which still remain important despite his fame.

“I think of my family, but also I think of my people back home — beyond family. It’s my buddies who’ve been a part of my story from the beginning,” says Hunt in a statement.

In addition to the April 3 release date, the singer announced his plans to hit the road on the “Southside” summer tour 2020, with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

The tour kicks off May 28 in Charlotte, NC. See below for the full list of dates.

Tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday, February 11, via Ticketmaster.