Selena Gomez Says She Left The ‘Timid, Weak, Abused And Silent’ Version Of Herself In The 2010s: ‘I’m Leaving That Girl Behind’

By Becca Longmire.

Selena Gomez speaks about going into the new decade as a new version of herself in an interview with Dazed.

Gomez is asked a series of questions by celebs, activists, and fans in the piece, which also sees her pose for a stunning photoshoot.

One fan asks, “What are you taking away from the 2010s?”

Gomez replies, “The decade? Just leaving behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent. And now I’m stepping into who I’m meant to be; I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I am who I am.”

The singer, who has had huge success with her latest album Rare, is also quizzed about what the scariest part of releasing an LP after four years was.

Gomez shares, “That no one would like it and my career as a singer would be over. I genuinely thought that. I worked so, so hard on this album. It could have come out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where do you go from here?”

Even Timothée Chalamet has a question for the star — “If you could work with any filmmaker past or present, who would it be?” to which she replies: “Martin Scorsese – hands down.”

