Things Are Really Popping In Trailer For New TLC Series ‘Save My Skin’

On Tuesday, the first sneak peek of a new series “Save My Skin” dropped and it’s seriously popping.

The show stars Dr. Emma Craythorne, a top dermatologist in the U.K., as she diagnoses and treats her patients’ very serious skin conditions.

Though much of the gruesome bits are blurred out in the trailer, audiences will see Dr. Craythorne popping, pulling, and draining out cysts and other nasty ailments.

“At TLC, audiences absolutely love our unmatched stories of transformation, where we showcase some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out,” TLC president Howard Lee told The Wrap. “Dr. Emma brings incredible humility, heart, and humour to each of her cases and most importantly, gives patients their confidence back. I’m so excited for her to join our growing roster of amazing doctors on TLC.”

“Save My Skin” premieres Feb. 20.