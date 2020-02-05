Unofficial Oscar Gift Bag Includes $80,000 Cruise, Luxury False Eyelashes & More

Not every Oscar nominee will take home the big prize but that doesn’t mean they have to go home empty-handed.

“Good Morning America” took a look at the 2020 “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag from marketing company Distinctive Assets, which are delivered to nominees in the Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and Best Director categories.

Included in each gift bag is everything from luxury false eyelashes, a bottle of absinthe, and vape pens all the way up to a 12-day cruise valued at nearly $80,000.

Check out the full list of swag items below.

Soma smart-fit bra

Coda Signature chocolate

Officina Bernardi mood bracelet

ProLon meal program

12-day cruise with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

A. Junod Absinthe

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

Stained glass portrait from John Thoman

Blisslights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector

Blush and Whimsy necklace

Carson’s Garage novel

CBD Barkeep simple syrup

Celine Victor Luxury Eyelashes

Charabanc luxury car fragrance

Cinema on Paper movie posters

Clinic Pour Vous cosmetic and wellness service

Closys Oral Care

Curlee Girlee book series

Two tickets to Daybreaker

One-year membership of Drawing Down the Moon matchmaking service

Up to $25,000 of treatments from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Essence One sleeping essentials set

Exploding Kittens game

Faro Punta Cumplida stay

Fast Bar premium nut bar

Flora Farms dinner for two

Auberge Resorts two-night stay