Unofficial Oscar Gift Bag Includes $80,000 Cruise, Luxury False Eyelashes & More

Not every Oscar nominee will take home the big prize but that doesn’t mean they have to go home empty-handed.

“Good Morning America” took a look at the 2020 “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag from marketing company Distinctive Assets, which are delivered to nominees in the Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and Best Director categories.

Included in each gift bag is everything from luxury false eyelashes, a bottle of absinthe, and vape pens all the way up to a 12-day cruise valued at nearly $80,000.

Check out the full list of swag items below.

  • Soma smart-fit bra
  • Coda Signature chocolate
  • Officina Bernardi mood bracelet
  • ProLon meal program
  • 12-day cruise with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours
  • A. Junod Absinthe
  • Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
  • Stained glass portrait from John Thoman
  • Blisslights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector
  • Blush and Whimsy necklace
  • Carson’s Garage novel
  • CBD Barkeep simple syrup
  • Celine Victor Luxury Eyelashes

 

  • Charabanc luxury car fragrance
  • Cinema on Paper movie posters
  • Clinic Pour Vous cosmetic and wellness service
  • Closys Oral Care
  • Curlee Girlee book series
  • Two tickets to Daybreaker
  • One-year membership of Drawing Down the Moon matchmaking service
  • Up to $25,000 of treatments from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
  • Essence One sleeping essentials set
  • Exploding Kittens game
  • Faro Punta Cumplida stay
  • Fast Bar premium nut bar
  • Flora Farms dinner for two
  • Auberge Resorts two-night stay

 

 

  • Baja Baby six-month supply
  • Eclectic Array shopping experience
  • Forte Medical urine collection system
  • Golden Door spa certificate
  • Happiest Tee T-shirts
  • HFactor Hydrogen-Infused Water
  • Hollowtips Vape Pen
  • Hotsy Totsy Haus bath bomb
  • Instytutum facial products
  • Phone conversation with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson
  • Johanna Howard Home alpaca throw
  • One year membership to LiveItUp
  • Millianna earrings
  • Mad Mac Macarons
  • MOOD Revival natural soy candle
  • My Flight Pack by ERW hydration product
  • Muse personal meditation headband
  • Nutrition for Longevity meal kit
  • Old Spice Ultra Smooth
  • VIP Day of Wellness at Origin Stretch and Spa
  • One-year’s supply of Oxygenation Foundation
  • Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano
  • PETA x DIFF Charitable Eyewear x Veestro sunglasses
  • Pharmazam medication management
  • Pillow Pops colour-co-ordinated pillows
  • Prospero Tequila
  • Purusha Botanicals Skincare Ritual
  • Custom security door from Remo Security Doors
  • Reian Williams Fine Art
  • Rita Hazan Shine Balm
  • Respect Your Universe gym gear
  • Serucell Serum with KFS Cellular Protein Complex
  • SHEbd Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm
  • Soul Shropshire candle
  • Still Standing unisex foot spray
  • TAPS for Hope Afghan collection
  • TempSure Envi treatment to reduce facial lines and wrinkles
  • The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer
  • The right to Shower cleansers
  • 3d Wellness Retreat in Malibu, California
  • Tru Niagen vitamins
  • Trust Me Vodka
  • Violet one daily pill for monthly breast pain relief
  • Five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger
  • YOOBTAPE by Yen the Label

 

