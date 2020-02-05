Unofficial Oscar Gift Bag Includes $80,000 Cruise, Luxury False Eyelashes & More

Not every Oscar nominee will take home the big prize but that doesn’t mean they have to go home empty-handed.
RELATED: Antonio Banderas Reveals How Much A Single Ticket To The Oscars Costs
“Good Morning America” took a look at the 2020 “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag from marketing company Distinctive Assets, which are delivered to nominees in the Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and Best Director categories.
Included in each gift bag is everything from luxury false eyelashes, a bottle of absinthe, and vape pens all the way up to a 12-day cruise valued at nearly $80,000.
RELATED: Greta Gerwig Wasn’t Able To Vote For Herself In Oscars Best Director Category For ‘Little Women’
Check out the full list of swag items below.
- Soma smart-fit bra
- Coda Signature chocolate
- Officina Bernardi mood bracelet
- ProLon meal program
- 12-day cruise with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours
- A. Junod Absinthe
- Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
- Stained glass portrait from John Thoman
- Blisslights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector
- Blush and Whimsy necklace
- Carson’s Garage novel
- CBD Barkeep simple syrup
- Celine Victor Luxury Eyelashes
- Charabanc luxury car fragrance
- Cinema on Paper movie posters
- Clinic Pour Vous cosmetic and wellness service
- Closys Oral Care
- Curlee Girlee book series
- Two tickets to Daybreaker
- One-year membership of Drawing Down the Moon matchmaking service
- Up to $25,000 of treatments from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
- Essence One sleeping essentials set
- Exploding Kittens game
- Faro Punta Cumplida stay
- Fast Bar premium nut bar
- Flora Farms dinner for two
- Auberge Resorts two-night stay
- Baja Baby six-month supply
- Eclectic Array shopping experience
- Forte Medical urine collection system
- Golden Door spa certificate
- Happiest Tee T-shirts
- HFactor Hydrogen-Infused Water
- Hollowtips Vape Pen
- Hotsy Totsy Haus bath bomb
- Instytutum facial products
- Phone conversation with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson
- Johanna Howard Home alpaca throw
- One year membership to LiveItUp
- Millianna earrings
- Mad Mac Macarons
- MOOD Revival natural soy candle
- My Flight Pack by ERW hydration product
- Muse personal meditation headband
- Nutrition for Longevity meal kit
- Old Spice Ultra Smooth
- VIP Day of Wellness at Origin Stretch and Spa
- One-year’s supply of Oxygenation Foundation
- Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano
- PETA x DIFF Charitable Eyewear x Veestro sunglasses
- Pharmazam medication management
- Pillow Pops colour-co-ordinated pillows
- Prospero Tequila
- Purusha Botanicals Skincare Ritual
- Custom security door from Remo Security Doors
- Reian Williams Fine Art
- Rita Hazan Shine Balm
- Respect Your Universe gym gear
- Serucell Serum with KFS Cellular Protein Complex
- SHEbd Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm
- Soul Shropshire candle
- Still Standing unisex foot spray
- TAPS for Hope Afghan collection
- TempSure Envi treatment to reduce facial lines and wrinkles
- The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer
- The right to Shower cleansers
- 3d Wellness Retreat in Malibu, California
- Tru Niagen vitamins
- Trust Me Vodka
- Violet one daily pill for monthly breast pain relief
- Five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger
- YOOBTAPE by Yen the Label