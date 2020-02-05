Celebrate Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday With This Stellar Animation Of ‘Redemption Song’

Bob Marley is gone but not forgotten on what would have been his 75th birthday.

The official Bob Marley YouTube channel honoured the reggae legend with a stunning animated music video for “Redemption Song”. The stencil-like visuals created by French artists Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltzl. It features 2747 original drawings.

“The video highlights Bob’s contribution to the empowerment of black civilization, as well as his manifestation of hope and recovery for all mankind,” the video’s description reads.

“Inspired by Bob’s homeland of Jamaica, as well as insights received from his family, the artistic approach was to illustrate the imaginary world of Bob Marley in a way that highly stimulates self-reflection.”

Marley and the Wailers originally released “Redemption Song” in 1980.