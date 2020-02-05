Stassi Schroeder Reveals She’s Inviting Lisa Vanderpump And Teddi Mellencamp To Her Wedding Despite Their Fallout

Stassi Schroeder has added two more names to her wedding guest list.

The reality star revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday that she would be inviting both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp to her upcoming Italian wedding despite their falling out.

“Yes, they are [both invited],” she told Cohen.

In case you forgot, a feud between Vanderpump and Mellencamp kicked off during season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” over the infamous “Puppygate” incident.

“RHOBH” co-star Dorit Kemsley had adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s rescue centere but the puppy ended up going to a shelter after Kemsley allegedly gave it up.

This is when Mellencamp claimed that Vanderpump, 59, conspired to punish Kemsley on camera with an elaborate scheme, which in turn fractured their friendship.

However, Schroeder shared with Cohen that she still has strong relationships with both of the women and that her fiancé Beau Clark is close friends with Mellencamp’s husband, Edwin Arroyave.

“It’s so separate,” she said. “Beau has been friends with Edwin for a really long time. That’s why we became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi.”

The reality star is set to tie the knot in October 2020 in the picturesque city of Rome, Italy.