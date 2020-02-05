‘HSMTMTS’ Season 2 Musical Revealed (And It’s A Disney Classic)

“Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme…”

It’s official! The spring musical the East High drama students will be putting on in season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be a beloved Disney classic: “Beauty and the Beast”.

Expected to debut in late 2020, the Disney+ series’ upcoming 12-episode season will continue to feature iconic musical numbers from the “High School Musical” movie franchise, as well as the stage production of “Beauty and the Beast”. Like season one, which premiered new original songs such as “Just for a Moment,” expect the sophomore season to include new bops.

“The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in season two,” said creator Tim Federle. “It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”