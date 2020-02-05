‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Her New Breast Implants

Angelina Pivarnick is proud of her latest cosmetic boost.
On Instagram on Tuesday, the “Jersey Shore” star shared a photo of herself in a lacy white bra, announcing that she has gotten brand new breast implants.
The 33-year-old said that the procedure was her first surgery ever, but that she “would do it again.”
My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps 🥰🥰🥰. Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy !!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia. That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol. Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself. Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Hands of a god #bestplasticsurgeon #plasticsurgery #boobies #lookinggood #summertime2020 #cantwait #doctor #handsofagod #plasticsurgeon
Pivarnick later shared an update from a follow-up appointment, revealing that the scar from the surgery is gone.
In November, Pivarnick wed boyfriend Chris Larangeira at a ceremony in East Brunswick, New Jersey.