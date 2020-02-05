‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Her New Breast Implants

Angelina Pivarnick is proud of her latest cosmetic boost.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the “Jersey Shore” star shared a photo of herself in a lacy white bra, announcing that she has gotten brand new breast implants.

The 33-year-old said that the procedure was her first surgery ever, but that she “would do it again.”

Pivarnick later shared an update from a follow-up appointment, revealing that the scar from the surgery is gone.

Photo: Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

In November, Pivarnick wed boyfriend Chris Larangeira at a ceremony in East Brunswick, New Jersey.