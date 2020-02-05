Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Late Husband: ‘Miss You So Much’

Vanessa Bryant paid another emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Vanessa posted an adorable smiling snap of the basketball superstar, alongside the caption: “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina'”

Her latest post comes after she broke her silence on social media last week.

Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the helicopter crash, which happened in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26.

Sharing a photo of herself, Kobe and their daughters, Vanessa included a lengthy caption in which she thanked fans for their support while admitting she’s “devastated” by the loss.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”