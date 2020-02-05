Kristen Bell Pleads For Help From Instagram Followers After Daughter ‘Washed Her Hair With Vaseline’

Kristen Bell just had a major mom fail.

The actress, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening in a panic, revealing one of her daughters “washed her hair with vaseline” and Bell was struggling to get it out.

While she didn’t make it clear which daughter used the petroleum jelly, Bell shares two daughters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 6, with husband Dax Shepard.

“My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can’t get it out. Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?” Bell asked in an Instagram Story.

While trying to run her fingers through the hair, Bell explains, “I washed it three times now but it’s not getting any better.”

But thankfully, her Instagram followers saved the day.

“Okay, the consensus was dish soap and I appreciate that,” she told the camera. “I’m very grateful for you guys, ’cause I don’t know what I’m doing.”

She later added, “Situation handled.” Phew!