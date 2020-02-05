Alannah Myles Responds To Kelly Clarkson’s Sultry Cover Of ‘Black Velvet’

Kelly Clarkson is a whole mood.

The always reliable “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” delivered an unexpected gem on Wednesday. Clarkson, 37, performed a completely enthralling cover of Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”.

Smatters of cheers from the studio audience can be heard all throughout Clarkson’s performance. A loud applause erupted at the climax of the cover.

Following Clarkson’s performance of the 1989 hit, Myles shared her thoughts about Clarkson’s cover to ET Canada. “Unless one were a powerful vocalist such as Kelly Clarkson, or Annie Lennox, Tina Turner, Bonnie Raitt or even Christina Aguilera, few could muster the conviction required to tackle this beautifully penned classic regaling the life and times of Elvis the King. Perhaps I should invite them to sing a duet with me on my ‘Black Velvet’ 30-year anniversary re-record,” she said.

“Notwithstanding, no artist (including me) could reinvent the magic visited upon the song’s creators in that 5:30 a.m. final mix! IMAO,” Myles added.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from the likes of Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5 and more.