Kelly Clarkson Delivers Sultry Cover Of ‘Black Velvet’

Kelly Clarkson is a whole mood.

The always reliable “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” delivered an unexpected gem on Wednesday. Clarkson, 37, performed a completely enthralling cover of Alannah Myles “Black Velvet”.

Smatters of cheers from the studio audience can be heard all throughout Clarkson’s performance. A loud applause erupted at the climax of the cover.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from the likes of Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5 and more.