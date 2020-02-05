Justin Bieber Sets Record With 50 Million YouTube Subscribers

Justin Bieber made his start on YouTube, so it seems appropriate that he is the first artist to crack 50 million subscribers.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Waited To Have A Wedding

The “Yummy” singer recently achieved the 50 million mark and can also boast his staus at the most subscribed to YouTube artist, period. Furthermore, his new YouTube Originals series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” ranks as the platform’s most-watched debut episode in its first week.

“Bieber has earned over 3 billion views on YouTube in the past 12 months, with significant viewership across the United States, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and the Philippines,” a press release states.

“His most recent music video for latest single, ‘Yummy,’ debuted in the no. 1 slot on the YouTube Global Top Videos chart and has reached the Top Songs charts in over 50 countries and territories,” it continues.

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Document Their Romance

Episode one of “Justin Bieber: Seasons” reached viewers in over 97 countries.